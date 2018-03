A 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 31, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley at 28 Howard Ave. in Ansonia.

The fundraiser for the Connecticut Sound AAU and Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley is open to all Middle School and High School boys and girls.

The fee is $40 per team.

Appearances by the WNBA CT Suns players is planned.

To register, email [email protected] with team name, gender and age.