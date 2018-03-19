On March 12 at 10:42 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Armstrong Road near Coppel Lane. Am engine responded.

On March 12 at 1:48 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Cumberland Farms Gas Station at #819 River Road for a vehicle leaking gasoline at the fuel pumps. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 13 at 02:19 am the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Arrowhead Lane. An engine responded.

On 03/14/18 at 2:44 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #34 Bunker Hill Circle for an odor of natural gas in the home. Firefighters arrived and found the odor was from a gas valve on a gas fireplace was left on. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On March 15 at 1:51 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Oak Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On March 15 at 11:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #10 Summit Street to rescue a cat stuck in a tree. An engine responded.

On March 15 at 12:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #33 Riverview Avenue for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. A dead battery in the detector caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On March 15 at 12:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires in the area of Ann Avenue and Dana Avenue. An engine responded.

On March 15 at 2:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service, lockout in front of #52 Center Street. A rescue truck responded.

On March 15 at 9:38 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #49 Bruce Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On March 16 at 8:51 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a public service call, lockout at #24 Kanagum Trail. An engine responded.

On March 16 at 9:08 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Benchmark Assisted Living Facility at #708 Bridgeport Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the building. No odor was found by firefighters. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On March 16 at 12:40 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a structure fire at #90 Hill Street. Upon arrival firefighters found and extinguished a fire on the outside rear of a three family house. The fire traveled up the outside of the home from the first floor to the third floor before being extinguished by firefighters who kept the fir on the outside of the building. an investigation by the Shelton Fire Marshal determined the fire originated on the first floor porch and was caused by a discarded cigarette. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

On March 16 at 7:22 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires at #47 Longmeadow Road. An engine responded.

On March 17 at 6:28 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at the Spooner House #30 Todd Road.. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On March 17 at 10:09 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #67 Heather Ridge for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. A faulty detector caused the alarm. An engine, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and a tower truck responded.

On March 17 at 11:57 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #73 Stendahl Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On March 17 at 2:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Huntington Street near Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

On March 17 at 7:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a brush fire on Gray Street. A campfire was mistaken for a brush fire. Two engines responded.

On March 17 at 9 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a chimney fire at #10 Button Road. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On March 18 at 11:32 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On March 18 at 2:35 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a public service call, lockout, at #1 Indian Well Road. An engine responded.

On March 18 at 5:54 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an appliance fire at #60 Greystone. A problem with an oven heating element caused the call. An engine and a ladder truck responded.