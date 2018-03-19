Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursday, March 22 & 29 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Sessions run for an entire month.

Show-and-Tell Stories – On Friday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m. join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

Ice Cream Shoppe Storytime – On Monday, March 26 at 4:45 p.m., kids in grades K-3 can listen to Christy Chiaramonte read the story of her family’s Ice Cream Shoppe located in Shelton. Play a game, then, decorate an ice cream bunny.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesdays, March 27 & April 3 at 10:30 a.m. & 11a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, March 28 & April 4 at 11a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – On Thursdays, March 22 & 29 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based story time with a story plus hands-on centers and music fun.

Life is Art – On Thursday, March 22 & 29 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, March 23 at 11 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library will offer the final class of a special 4-week series of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class begins and ends with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public.

Repeat Reads – On Friday, March 23 at 6p.m., adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The Lie Tree, by Frances Hardinge.

Story Time Yoga for Kids – On Saturday, March 24 at 10 a.m., Join Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 3-7. This will be a series of classes: March 24, April 7 & 21 Register online or call 203-924- 9461. Register once and you will be signed up for all four sessions.

Bookworms Story Time – On Monday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi. No program on April 2.

[email protected] – On Monday, March 26 at 12 p.m., This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is The Nightingale by Kirsten Hannah. Group meets in handicapped accessible ground floor meeting room; bring along lunch and the library will offer beverage and dessert, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, March 27 & April 3, at 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Knit – On Tuesdays, March 27 & April 3 at 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Spanish with Sandra – On Wednesday, March 28 at 5p.m., Children (3–7 year old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Homeschool Open House – On Tuesday, March 27 at 12 p.m., Interested in Homeschooling? Looking to learn how to get started? Want to learn about Homeschooling Resources? Bring your children for hands-on activities & helpful information too. Registration Required.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m., By Popular Demand, the Plumb Memorial Library will be offering another four-week series of Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Classes are March 29 and April 12 . Registration for the four-week session is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call us at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Globe-Trotters Book Club –On Saturday, March 31 at 10a.m., A multi-cultural family book club where we explore the world through books geared toward kids 5-9 year old and their caregivers. We will read a book together, engage in a book-related activity, and then you will get a FREE copy of the book as a gift. Registration is required.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.