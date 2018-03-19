Michael Casinelli to be feted by National Football Foundation

Shelton High’s Michael Casinelli will be honored when the Casey-O’Brien Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete holds its 58th awards dinner on Friday, April 6, at Fantasia Banquet Facility, 404 Washington Ave. North Haven.
A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the march to the head table at 6:30.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 each by sending a check payable to the National Football Foundation to Donna Limone, 10 Ludlow Court, Branford 06405 or calling her at 203-481-8375.
See newhavenfootballfoundation.com for further information.
Twenty-nine high school and prep school athletes who play football will be honored for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship.
“Once again we will be honoring an outstanding group of young men,” said Bill O’Brien, chapter president. “Their accomplishments in the classroom, on the field and in the community bring honor and distinction to their parents, their schools and their community.”
The chapter’s Distinguished American Award will be presented to Yale Athletic Director Tom Beckett, who will retire in June.
“Tom Beckett has had an illustrious 24-year career at Yale. His achievements over the years at Yale are legendary,” said O’Brien. “New and improved athletic facilities, significant growth in athletic endowment, 128 championships, 73 Ivy League titles, 43 Olympic athletes and 337 All Americans in all sports are simply amazing.”
The Chapter Award of Merit will be presented to Yale coach Tony Reno, who led the Bulldogs to the 2017 Ivy League championship, the school’s first outright league title since 1980. Yale finished with a 9-1 record, their only blemish being a one-point loss to Dartmouth. For his success he earned Coach of the Year honors from the New England Football Writers and the Gridiron Club of Boston.
Other award winners include Richard J. Moran Jr. of North Haven, a 27-year member of the New Haven Football Officials Association who will receive the Officials Recognition Award, and Daniel Hand football coach David Mastroianni, who will receive the Coach of the Year Award for leading the Tigers to a 12-1 record, the Class L championship and the No. 3 state ranking.