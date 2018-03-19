Shelton Herald

Shelter looking to re-home feral cat as a barn or warehouse cat

By Julie Miller on March 19, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

This kitty is looking for employment opportunities in a barn or warehouse. She is a 5-year-old feral cat that was spayed a few years ago. “Unfortunately she cannot go back to her home territory and she has not warmed up to us, so we are looking to rehome her as a barn cat,” per shelter staff.

For more information about her or other cats and dogs available for adoption, visit the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

