Four years later, still no arrest in Ndoj homicide

Four years later, still no arrests

After four long years, the Shelton community is still awaiting answers on an unsolved homicide.

The State of Connecticut is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide of Kristjan Ndoj. The 15-year-old Shelton youth was fatally shot in the driveway of friend’s home on March 15, 2014.

The $50,000 reward is the maximum allowed under state law. It was authorized by Governor Dannel P. Malloy at the request of Kevin D. Lawlor, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Ansonia-Milford. In requesting the reward, State’s Attorney Lawlor said no arrest has been made despite an active ongoing investigation by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad assisted by the Shelton Police Department.

According to State Police, Ndoj’s case is ongoing but there is currently no new information available.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190 or 1-800-842-0200.

Ndoj was born in Lac, Albania on Sept. 12, 1998, and was the son of Fran and Rudina Gjoka Ndoj. He was an enthusiastic student in his sophomore year at Shelton High School. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Elvis Ndoj, paternal grandmother, Franga Ndoj both of Shelton, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.