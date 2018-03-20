Greenwich’s John Blankley announces run for state treasurer

Democrat John Blankley, a top CFO and Connecticut business owner, and Greenwich resident for 35 years, announced today that he is running for Connecticut State Treasurer. After nearly a year speaking with residents across the State and raising funds for Connecticut’s Citizens’ Election Program, Blankley released the following statement:

“When my family came to America 35 years ago, as immigrants, we chose Connecticut for its great schools, natural beauty and great people. No one talked about financial problems. But today we face the daunting task of addressing budget deficits and 50 years of unfunded pension liabilities.

It is not a time for politics as usual.

I am proud to announce today my candidacy for Connecticut State Treasurer. The Treasurer’s job has two central tasks — overseeing our pension funds and issuing our bonds. These are my areas of expertise. Before starting my own business in Shelton 20 years ago creating dozens of jobs here in Connecticut, I was the Chief Financial Officer of billion dollar businesses; I managed finances on a larger scale than our State’s — and I have done so at times of even worse financial crisis. I have directly overseen massive pension funds, and I have issued one of the largest bond offerings in history.

It seems as if my entire life’s journey has been preparing for this job. As the son of a coal miner who grew up in tough times, I’ve learned that we must always search for light in the bleakest moments of history. I’ve learned that we must not step forward out of ambition but rather out of a genuine desire to help. My lifetime of financial experience can help our State, and that is why I am running. My experience will help restore a climate of fiscal calm in Connecticut that can accelerate new business creation and put our State on a path to recovery.”

John Blankley is a Democratic candidate for state treasurer. To find more information visit blankleyforCT.com.