Shelton High School to host Mr. Student Body 2018 March 23

By Shelton Herald on March 20, 2018

 

Shelton High School’s Student Council welcomes the Shelton community to the 34th Mr. Student Body competition, being held on Friday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Shelton High School Percy Kingsley Auditorium, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton, CT. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Join the high school community for an unforgettable night as twelve students showcase their talents, represent their sponsoring clubs or sports teams, and compete for the coveted title of “Mr. Student Body.”  

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door, as well as during lunch periods this week. Proceeds will benefit the Shelton High School Student Council and contribute to monetary prizes for the final three contestants.

