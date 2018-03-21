Shelton Herald

Local author releases two books

By Shelton Herald on March 21, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Celine Rose Mariotti has two new book out, “Adventures on Capitol Hill- The Kidnapping of

Senator Andy Thompson,” and “Adventures on Capitol Hill-The Murder of Secretary Judd Cane.”

The Kidnapping of Senator Andy Thompson is a political adventure story about a “perfect Senate.”  Throughout the book, there is a debate on a health care bill.

“The Murder of Secretary Judd Cane” is being republished by DreamingBig Publications of Missouri.

The price for one copy of either book is: $12.95, plus an 82 cent sales tax for Connecticut residents. which adds up to a total of $13.77. To order, mail check or money order to: Celine Rose Mariotti, 136 Kyles Way Shelton, CT 06484. Both books are also available on Amazon.com.

