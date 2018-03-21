Shelton Herald

Lion King adaptation auditions March 25

Auditions for a Lion King adaptation are being held Sunday, March 25 from 1-4 p.m., Scinto auditorium, at  3 Corporate Drive in Shelton.

The Venture Crew 2017 (a chartered member of the Boy Scouts of America) will present the Lion King Adaptation this summer. They’re looking for boys & girls ages 13-21 to be part of the production. There is no charge for participating; there are fundraisers to help offset production costs.

The Venture Crew 2017 is a co-ed high school scout troop, and for insurance reasons, participants in the play either have to be a scout, part of an insured group, or join the Venture Crew 2017. Huntington Chapel is their charter organization, and they often meet on their campus, but it’s a non-denominational scout troop.

