Shelton Herald

Rehab facility collects 75 coats, gloves, hats

By Shelton Herald on March 20, 2018 in Community ·

Administrator of Gardner Heights Marc Lei, Admissions Director at Hewitt Health & Rehab Leigh Bolduc, and Administrator at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes Paula Meunier teamed up with the Valley United Way to host a coat drive at each of its three Shelton facilities throughout the month of February.

Apple Rehab recently teamed up with the Valley United Way to host a coat drive at each of its three Shelton facilities throughout the month of February. Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes.

Gardner Heights Health Care Center as well as Hewitt Health & Rehab served as donation centers in the month of February and collected over 75 new and gently used coats in addition to scarves, gloves and hats. Apple Rehab dropped off the coat donations to the Valley United Way on Thursday March 15.

 

Prior to starting the drive, Apple Rehab researched local charity agencies to determine the best outlet for donation.

No related posts.

Previous Post Word of the Week #28
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress