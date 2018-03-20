Rehab facility collects 75 coats, gloves, hats

Apple Rehab recently teamed up with the Valley United Way to host a coat drive at each of its three Shelton facilities throughout the month of February. Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes.

Gardner Heights Health Care Center as well as Hewitt Health & Rehab served as donation centers in the month of February and collected over 75 new and gently used coats in addition to scarves, gloves and hats. Apple Rehab dropped off the coat donations to the Valley United Way on Thursday March 15.

Prior to starting the drive, Apple Rehab researched local charity agencies to determine the best outlet for donation.