Arrest log

By Shelton Herald on March 21, 2018

Joshua Penton, 26, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with fourth degree larceny on March 17. Penton’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Amanda Marie Arsan, 29, of Seymour was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order on March 16. Arsan’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court on March 19.

Lynn Ellen Medoff, 66, of Shelton was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on March 13. Medoff’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on March 14.

