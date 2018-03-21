Shelton Herald

White Hills Fire Co. to hold Easter flower sale

By Shelton Herald on March 21, 2018

White Hills Volunteer Fire Company 5 of Shelton will be holding their annual Easter Flower sale at White Hills Shopping Center. The sale will run March 30 and 31. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. Friday morning and close at 4:30 p.m. The sale will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday and be there until the last flower is sold. To learn more about White Hills Fire Company visit them on facebook or at www.whitehillsfireco.org

Truck 55, Gator five and other pieces of the life saving equipment seen on the website have been purchased using money from fire company fundraisers.

 

