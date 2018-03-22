Lauretti makes 2018-19 budget recommendation with no tax increase

Mayor Mark Lauretti recommended a total city budget of $124,092,880 for 2018-19, a mill rate of 22.15, and for the tenth year in a row residents will not see an increase in property tax.
Watch him make the announcement above.
