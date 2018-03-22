Shelton Herald

Lauretti makes 2018-19 budget recommendation with no tax increase

By Aaron Berkowitz on March 22, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Mayor Mark Lauretti recommended a total city budget of  $124,092,880 for 2018-19, a mill rate of 22.15, and for the tenth year in a row residents will not see an increase in property tax.

Watch him make the announcement above.

