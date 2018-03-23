Two arrested after Heroin found during investigation

The Shelton Police arrested two individuals from 101 Far Horizons Drive after a lengthy narcotics investigation.

According to a statement from Detective Chris Nugent, Shelton Police were notified of a quality of life issue in the neighborhood of Far Horizons Drive. After the issue was brought to the department’s attention, Police conducted an investigation into the residence and obtained a search warrant to search the premises.

On Friday, March 23 the Shelton Police, with the assistance of members from the DEA, used the search warrant on 101 Far Horizons Drive.

Det. Nugent said that once the police entered the residence, officers made contact with the occupants, Robert Murphy Jr., 54, and Michael Merritt, 39. During the search of the residence officers allegedly located an undisclosed amount of heroin and “packaging material.”

Murphy was charged with illegal possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of narcotics. Merritt was charged with illegal possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Murphy and Merritt were released after posting $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on April 6 at 9 a.m.