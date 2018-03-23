Trails Work Party – March 24 @ 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 24 . The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Abbey Wright parking lot on Nells Rock Road (opposite the pond at L’Hermitage, GPS Winter storms have left the trails committee with more than enough trail cleanup work to go around. All that are interested are invited to lend a hand at our next work party, on the Nells Rock Trail on. The group will meet atat the Abbey Wright parking lot on Nells Rock Road (opposite the pond at L’Hermitage, GPS 172 Nells Rock Road ).

Work parties generally last a couple hours. No special skills required. And students may use work parties to fulfill their community service requirements.

Dress for the weather, bring gloves and water. We have work tools, or bring your own. Hope to see you there!