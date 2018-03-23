Trails Work Party – March 24 @ 8:30 a.m.

Winter storms have left the trails committee with more than enough trail cleanup work to go around. All that are interested are invited to lend a hand at our next work party, on the Nells Rock Trail on Saturday, March 24. The group will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Abbey Wright parking lot on Nells Rock Road (opposite the pond at L’Hermitage, GPS 172 Nells Rock Road).
Work parties generally last a couple hours. No special skills required. And students may use work parties to fulfill their community service requirements.
Dress for the weather, bring gloves and water. We have work tools, or bring your own. Hope to see you there!
Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247
Upcoming Events
– April 7, 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Spring Break Work Party on the Paugussett Trail in the “poet” section of White Hills
– April 10, 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, additional Spring Break Work Party on the Paugussett Trail in the “poet” section of White Hills
– April 14, 8:30 AM, Work party at Birchbank Mountain
– April 21, 10:00 AM, Wildflower Hike, Birchbank Mountain
More details are available on the Shelton Trails Blog.