Teen safe driving awareness night April 3

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau, in conjunction with Valley Parish Nurse Program and Griffin Hospital will be hosting their 8th annual Teen Safe Driving Awareness Night  (Helping Teens Make Good Choices) on Tuesday, April 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Griffin Hospital Dining Room. This program is for Valley juniors and seniors and their parents. The keynote speaker will be Joe Laucella from Shelton Echo Hose Ambulance. He will speak on parenting your teen through the dangers and distractions of driving.

All teens will receive a free Dunkin Donuts gift card. There will be a free pizza dinner with an ice cream bar. You may enter to win free Prom Tickets. Seating is limited, RSVP by April 1 to Dee at [email protected] or 203-924-7614.

