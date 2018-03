The Shelton High wrestling team held its annual banquet on March 25 at the Stone Barn in Monroe.

Award winners pictured for coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels are Andrew Corde (Scholar Athlete, Coach’s Award, SCC All Academic), Sean Rago (SCC All Academic), Liam Stanske (Ironman Award), Colin Mengold (SCC All Academic) and Ray Weiner (NE Competitor, 100-win Club).

Missing from photo are Mike Monaco (Rookie of the Year), Steven Reyes (Wrestler’s Wrestler, 100-win Club).