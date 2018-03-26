Library notes

Library Closings: Both libraries will be closed Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday. We will reopen for normal business hours on Saturday, March 31 at 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. You may access all online services to renew materials, place holds, search databases, and more. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursday, March 29 & April 5 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Sessions run for an entire month.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesdays, April 3 & April 10 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, April 4 & 11 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Pop-Up Paper Name Sculptures – On Wednesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m., Kids in grades 2-4 can make art out of their names. Cut out letters and twist them into a pop-up sculpture. This program was inspired by artwork made by an elementary school student. Registration began March 22.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime. – On Thursdays, April 5 & 12 at 11:30 a.m., Join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Show-and-Tell Stories – On Friday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

First Friday Book Discussion –On Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m., We Are Water by Wally Lamb will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This novel captures the essence of human experience in unforgettable characters struggling to find hope and redemption in the aftermath of trauma and loss. A Painted House by John Grisham will be the May reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – On Thursdays, March 29 & April 5, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based story time with a story plus hands-on centers and music fun.

Life is Art – On Thursday, March 29 & April 5 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Spanish with Sandra – On Wednesday, March 28 at 5 p.m., Children (3–7 year old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition –On Thursday, March 29 at 9 a.m.,the Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a special four-week series of Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration for the four-week session is required. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Globe-Trotters Book Club – On Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m., a multi-cultural family book club where we explore the world through books geared toward kids 5-9 year old and their caregivers. We will read a book together, engage in a book-related activity, and then you will get a free copy of the book as a gift. Registration is required.

Olde Ripton Garden Club – On Monday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m., local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share speakers, information and support; new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, April 3 & 10 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Knit – On Tuesdays, April 3 & 10 at 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story Time Yoga for Kids – On Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m., join Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 3-7. This will be a series of classes: April 7 & 21. Register online or call 203-924- 9461. Register once and you will be signed up for all four sessions.

Teen Volunteer Orientation – On Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m., New teen volunteers are required to join Mr. Adam as he gives this seminar about volunteering at the library. This orientation counts for two volunteer hours. Meeting will be held in the Teen Room.

Afternoon Tea with Friends & Meeting – On Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries (FOTSL) with some afternoon tea and join in on the meeting. Open to the public.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.