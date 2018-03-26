On March 19 at 8:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call, lockout, at #42 Weybosset Street. An engine responded.

On March 19 at 12:46 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Avalon Huntington #100 Avalon Avenue. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted during a test. An engine responded.

On March 19 at 3:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street at Maple Avenue. An engine responded.

On March 19 at 4:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #8 Hazel Court for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On March 19 at 8:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded a fire alarm sounding at #80 Technology Drive. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On March 19 at 9:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #53 Church Street for an odor of propane gas in the house. The odor was attributed a problem with a hot water heater. Two engines, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On March 20 at 12:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #16 Rushbroooke Lane. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

On March 20 at 1:41 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Ten Coat Lane. An engine responded.

On March 20 at 5:25 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Ten Coat Lane. An engine responded.

On March 21 at 12:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #45 Matilda Lane for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. A rescue truck responded.

On March 22 at 10:34 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #30 Quaker Ridge Road to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

On March 22 at 2:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #542 Howe Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the building. No odor or source of a leak was found by firefighters. A rescue truck responded.

On March 22 at 3:53 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard; power lines down, tree on wires or low hanging wires on Shelton Avenue near Soundview Avenue. A utility truck responded.

On March 23 at 9:42 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue at Kneen Street. An engine responded.

On March 23 at 6:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Intermediate School at #675 North Constitution Boulevard. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On March 24 at 3:08 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On March 24 at 7:30 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an open burning at 315 Stendahl Drive. An engine responded.