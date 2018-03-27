Shelton Herald

Teen safe driving awareness night April 3

By Shelton Herald on March 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

 

The Shelton Youth Service Bureau, in conjunction with Valley Parish Nurse Program and Griffin Hospital will be hosting their 8th annual Teen Safe Driving Awareness Night  (Helping Teens Make Good Choices) on Tuesday, April 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Griffin Hospital Dining Room. This program is for Valley juniors and seniors and their parents. The keynote speaker will be Joe Laucella from Shelton Echo Hose Ambulance. He will speak on parenting your teen through the dangers and distractions of driving.

All teens will receive a free Dunkin Donuts gift card. There will be a free pizza dinner with an ice cream bar. You may enter to win free Prom Tickets. Seating is limited, RSVP by April 1 to Dee at [email protected] or 203-924-7614.

Related posts:

  1. Veterinarians offer advice with return of controversial jerky treats
  2. DeAngelis named to Lasell College Dean’s List for fall 2015
  3. Trinh and Teixeira join Dworken, Hillman, LaMorte and Sterczala, P.C., Certified Public Accountants
  4. Downtown Sounds kicks off July 22
Previous Post Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary to host spring gala April 27
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress