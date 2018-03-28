Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford holds events this spring

In its 12th year, the Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford event hopes to make waves in the fight against cancer with several events planned throughout the spring to support the nonprofit and raise crucial funds for cancer research. Proceeds of the Swim and these events support the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the nation’s only nonprofit dedicated to cancer gene therapy.

First up is a Shop & Share Boutique at Innis Arden Golf Club in Old Greenwich on April 25. The event will feature more than 20 small and independent businesses that will donate a percentage of their sales to Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford. The Shop & Share boutique will feature men’s and women’s fashions, gifts, photography, home décor, children’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more. Attendees will even have the opportunity to bring and sell their gold and sterling silver and receive a check on the spot. This event is free and open to the public from noon-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Innis Arden Golf Club, 120 Tomac Avenue, Old Greenwich. No denim is permitted. To learn more, visit eventbrite.com/e/shop-share-spring-shopping-boutique-tickets-44284882275 or contact Nancy Carr at [email protected] or 203-940-2724.

In May, a partnership with the Greenwich Young Professional Group (YPG), will bring an evening networking event to a local restaurant. Greenwich YPG is a nonprofit organization that aims to act as a conduit for today’s young business professionals through networking events, educational seminars and local charity work. The partnership between Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford and YPG is a natural extension of the effort of both organizations to engage the community in making an impact on a local level. Through the May event, YPG hopes to raise funds for Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford and motivate attendees to form teams of their own for the June 23 open water swim in Long Island Sound. To learn more, visit the Greenwich Young Professionals Group website at greenwichypg.com.

On June 21, a town-wide Make Waves to Fight Cancer Day is scheduled with area retailers and restaurants. Local participating merchants support the fundraising effort for Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford by donating a percentage of the day’s sales to the nonprofit. Retailers on Greenwich Avenue in downtown Greenwich, in Old Greenwich and throughout Fairfield County, including New Canaan and Westport, participated last year and expect to participate again this year. Look for the red, white and blue Swim Across America balloons at participating retailers on June 21 and help make waves in the fight against cancer. Follow Swim Across America’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts at @SAAGreenwich to learn more or contact Nancy Carr at [email protected] or 203-940-2724.

June 23 will be the actual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford open water swim with more than 300 swimmers, 100 volunteers and 20 boaters and kayakers participating. The Swim takes place in Long Island Sound on the Greenwich-Stamford border at 96 Cummings Point Road. To register, volunteer or donate, visit swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich.

“This year’s Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford slogan is, ‘More Than A Swim, We Are A Cause,’ and this has inspired an even bigger land-based effort to involve the entire community,” noted Michele Graham and Lorrie Lorenz, the Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford co-chairs. “We love seeing our committee inspire and motivate our whole community to get involved. The Shop & Share Boutique, the partnership with the Greenwich YPG and the Make Waves to Fight Cancer Day are just a small part of what make the Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford event so special.”

“Almost every person we know has been touched by cancer,” said Michele Graham, whose 21 year-old daughter Nicole, currently is undergoing treatment for relapsed leukemia, which she was first diagnosed with at age 16. “Swimming and volunteering and knowing that 100 percent of the money donated to the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, the swim’s beneficiary, goes directly toward funding innovative cancer gene therapy is incredibly motivating,” noted Lorrie Lorenz, whose own 25 year-old daughter Brooke is a Hodgkins Lymphoma survivor.

“I’ve known about Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford for quite a while,” noted swim committee member Nancy Carr, who is responsible for putting together the shopping and special events with local retailers, restaurants and organizations. “I always thought of the event as just a ‘swim’ and never thought of volunteering as I am not a strong swimmer. But two years ago, I heard there was a need for land volunteers and learned that while everyone involved is united in their commitment to fight cancer, you don’t have to swim to make an impact. In 2016, with a longtime friend Roseanne Benedict, I organized the first shopping event featuring businesses owned and represented by women to raise funds for Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford. It was a huge success. We are hoping that this year’s event on April 25 and the events following in May and June, are even more successful and help to showcase even more what an incredible non-profit organization Swim Across America is.”

In the past 12 years, the Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford event has raised more than $3.4 million to support nine ACGT-funded scientists working on innovative gene therapy treatments for cancer. ACGT, headquartered in Stamford, is the nation’s only nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer cell, gene and immunotherapy research, and is unique in that 100 percent of donations go directly into cancer research grants.

About Swim Across America

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. With the help of hundreds of volunteers nationwide and past and current Olympians, Swim Across America is helping find a cure for cancer through athleticism, community outreach and direct service. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org/greenwich or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.