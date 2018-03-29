This Weekend: Concerts, dance and egg hunts

Blue for Dance

Blue for Dance is on March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court Road, Westport. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children. For more information, visit CTDanceCo.org.

Robin Trower

Robin Trower will perform on March 29 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Known for his explosive guitar style mixed with his trademark “soft psychedelia,” Trower has been dazzling live audiences since the 60s. The Jamie McLean Band will open the show. Tickets are $70. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jacob Davis

Jacob Davis will perform on March 29 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. He has opened for Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes, Sam Hunt, Billy Currington and Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets are $5. For more information visit palacestamford.org.

Delbert McClinton

Delbert McClinton will perform on March 30 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $68. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

One Acts

An Evening of One Acts will finish its run on March 30-31 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane. Eight original, unpublished short plays and four one-minute vignettes “ celebrate life and relationships through an assortment of perspectives.” Tickets are $35 for adults and $28 for students, seniors and veterans. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Easter Roll

An Easter Egg Roll is on March 31 at 10 a.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The event is free and intended for children ages 2-12. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Egg hunt

Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza is on March 31 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $5 for adults and $10-$15 for children. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Fred Newman

An Evening with Fred Newman is on March 31 at 7 p.m. at the Keeler Tavern Garden House, 132 Main Street, Ridgefield. Proceeds will benefit the Michael Chekhov Theatre. The evening includes hors d’oeuvres, wine, vodka bar, desserts and a silent auction. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit chekhovfestival.com.

San Fermin

San Fermin will perform on March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Indie rock’s most symphonic band flits between genres at will. Passing through rousing pop grooves to downbeat indie folk, sonically it is incredibly rich. Tickets are$22-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Last Waltz

The Last Waltz Live is on March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The Rev Tor Band brings a live performance of The Band’s classic 1978 concert film, The Last Waltz. Tickets are $28-$43. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.ticketfly.com.

Printmasters

CCP’s Artists-in-Residency exhibit will feature works by Tim Clifford, Amy Park, Ruby Sky Stiler, and Gladys Triana on March 31 through May 27 at 299 West Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit contemprints.org.