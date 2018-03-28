Blake needs a home

Blake is a sweet and mellow, black and white male cat with green eyes, neutered, about 2-years-old. He is affectionate, healthy, and a real lovebug.

He may be slightly shy at first, but soon comes around. He loves attention and would be great company for someone alone.

Blake is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the foster care program, receive an application or for more information, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.