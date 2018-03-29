Girls lacrosse: Getting healthy key for Gaelettes

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team, if it is to build off last year’s 10-6 record and Class L state tournament qualification, will rely on several new players stepping up, and hope a preseason injury bug doesn’t have a carryover effect.

The Gaelettes, because of a combination of graduation and players moving, will have to replace more than half of its starting lineup this spring, according to coach Kat Dennington.

Led by its top scorer from a season ago, sophomore Mia Camerino, the Gaelettes have a solid group of underclassmen back in the fold.

There are plenty of experienced upperclassmen back in the mix as well.

Senior captains are Danielle and Megan Kreitler (midfield and defense, respectively), and Rachel Drost (attack).

Senior goaltender Marie Frese is backed up by her sister, junior Nicky Frese.

Zoe Hunt is a junior defender.

“My goal this year is to clean our game up — less fouls and more consistency,” Dennington said. “The girls are all dedicated. Five players have missed time with injuries, so we’re hoping to get as close to full strength as soon as possible.

“We’re excited for this, definitely,” Danielle Kreitler said. “A lot of injuries in the beginning but we’ll work through it.”

“We’ll push through it and figure it out,” Megan Kreitler added.

Drost said the Gaelettes will have to play together to have success. “Definitely, teamwork is the key.”

Shelton’s season begins with a pair of road contests; Thursday at Cheshire and Tuesday, April 10, at Trumbull, beginning at 6 p.m.

The first home contest is set for Friday, April 13, when Wolcott visits Finn Stadium for a 6 p.m. start.

Among the games the Gaelettes have circled on the schedule is a Tuesday, May 1 visit to Jonathan Law of Milford, at 4:30 p.m.

“The games (including last year’s 12-9 win by Law) are close and players from both teams play together in the offseason,” Dennington said.