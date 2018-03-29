Tennis: Alex Ruenhorst to play at Holy Cross

Alex Ruenhorst will take the tennis court for Shelton High this spring before packing his racket and filling his course load requirements at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester (Mass.).

“Alex has succeeded both academically and athletically during his four years at Shelton High,” said John Niski, the school’s athletic director.

With a 3.8 grade point average, Ruenhorst is a member of the National Honor Society, the Foreign Language National Honor Society, and the Quill and Scroll National Honors Society.

Ruenhorst has played No. 1 singles all four years for the Gaels, earning All-Southern Connecticut Conference honors the past three seasons.

Last spring, he was the fourth-seeded player in Class LL, where he advanced to the semifinals before dropping a 7-6 (5) 6-3 decision to eventual state champion and No. 1 seed Evan Felcher from Staples of Westport.

Ruenhorst, the returning SCC Player of the Year, is a Top 20 USTA ranked junior in New England and is is Top 5 USTA ranked junior in Connecticut honors, awards and memberships.