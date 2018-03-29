SHS announces students, employee of the month

Dr. Beth A. Smith, Headmaster, has announced the February 2018 Students of the Month at Shelton High School. These students were nominated by staff members and have demonstrated one or more of the following criteria: improvement in subject area; improvement in behavior; set a good, positive example in class; willing to help others; completes homework and class work with quality; goes above and beyond in the classroom; involvement in school activities; exhibits leadership qualities; is kind and friendly to classmates; follows the Gael Guidelines. The following students were presented with a certificate by the administration: Nicholas Andrade, William Berardi, Aaron Chandir, Cristina Chirsky, Santino DeFilippo, Mtanious Dib, Hanna Farag, Anthony Gabino, Carly Hajducky, Anastasios, Kydes, Thomas Laliots, Emily Laven, Taylor McCarthy, Julia Meyer, Sarah Panek, Kayla Russo, Stephanie Schofield, Julia Silva, Caroline Silvis, Timothy Weinmayr, Arianna Whaley, Riley Woodyard, Yuxin Zhang. Ms. Suzanne Kuziak, School Security Officer, was recognized as the February 2018 Employee of the Month. Employees who receive this award demonstrate initiative, produce high quality work, have a positive attitude, set a good example for others, exhibit leadership qualities and work as a team member.