Obituary: Barbara Cone O’Shaughnessy, 76, formerly of Huntington

Barbara Cone O’Shaughnessy, 76, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2018 with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born on December 27, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT to two loving parents, William and Ruth Cone.

Barbara grew up in Easton, CT and received a degree as a Medical Assistant from Dean Junior College. She went on to work for Dr. Salvatore Santella in Bridgeport and became lifelong friends of the the family. She married William O’Shaughnessy in 1967 and although they were no longer together, remained friends to this day. She and William had a daughter Erin in 1970 and worked for many years in the medical field for Children’s Medical Center where the resided in Huntington, CT until moving out west in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter Erin and two granddaughters, Meghan Shirley and Paige Shirley who reside in Vermont. Any condolences may be directed there to PO Box 45 in Gaysville, Vt 05746.

Barbara was loved by many and best described as a ray of light. She had a smile and a laugh for everyone she met and will be dearly missed. Services for Barbara will be held at The Solstice (formerly the Madison) 18626 North Spanish Garden Drive in Sun City West, AZ on Wednesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. There will be an additional service in Easton, Ct in May; date to be announced. Please join Barbara’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.