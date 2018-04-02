Shelton Herald

Connecticut gas prices up from last week

By HAN Network on April 2, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations ·

Today (April 2), the statewide average of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $2.74, up from $2.71 last week. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.33 cents higher.

A similar situation is playing out nationally where average prices are $.05 cents higher compared to the previous week. Today, the national average registers $2.66 compared to last week’s $2.61. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.34 cents higher.

Prices are rising because the industry continues its conversion to the more expensive summer blends, a process that ends June 1; crude oil prices, the driving force of the price at the pump, are up to $65 to $69 a barrel; and demand remains strong since we’re on the cusp of the summer drive seasons; while inventories are dwindling.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s six regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport $2.81
  • Lower Fairfield County $2.82
  • New Haven/Meriden $2.71
  • Greater Hartford $2.71    
  • New London/Norwich $2.78
  • Windham/Middlesex $2.73
  • Statewide average $2.74

Today, Arkansas and Mississippi register the lowest average per-gallon prices in the nation at $2.39 and $2.40, respectively. Hawaii and California lead the pack with highest prices, both at $3.51, followed by Washington at $3.17. Connecticut moves down to the 12th spot with highest prices in the nation.

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut gas prices continue to drop
  2. CT has 10th highest gas prices in the nation
  3. Connecticut gas prices up; national prices down
  4. June ushers in higher state, national gas prices

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Hyundai Sonata is tricked out and spacious Next Post Did I Say That? To be or not to be ‘on fleek’
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress