Fire log

On March 26 at 8:15 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the towns of Monroe and Trumbull to assist and cover those stations during a house fire in Trumbull. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On March 26 at 11:42 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #1 Trap Falls Road. There was no fire. The alarm was activated when a curious child pulled the fire alarm. An engine responded.

 

On March 26 at 12:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 37 Stonehouse Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

 

On March 26 at 3:11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #1 Corporate Drive. There was no fire.

 

On March 26 at 3:45 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road. Two engines responded.

 

On March 28 at 12:01 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #245 Summerfield Gardens for a public service call, flooding basement. An engine responded.

 

On March 28 at 2:50 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #1 Forest Parkway for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a tower truck responded.

 

On March 28 at 8:20 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #47 Waverly Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

 

On March 29 at 4:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #62 Oak Avenue in Derby to assist at a structure fire. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

 

On March 29 at 5:43 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded #27 Cold Spring Road to the Town of Monroe to assist at a structure fire. A ladder and a tanker truck responded.

 

On March 29 at 5:49 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #358 Wheeler Road in Monroe to standby and cover that town during a structure fire. An engine responded.

 

On March 30 at 9:25 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Lily Lane and Rosedale Circle for a tree on overhead power lines. An engine responded.

 

On March 30 at 11:04 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #704 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and the tower truck responded.

 

On March 31 at 5:28 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #33 Monroe Street for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On March 31 at 9:09 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 339 Hiawatha Trail for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On March 31 at 1:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call, lockout, at #50 Booth Hill Road. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 31 at 1:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #104 Ripton Road for an illegal open burning. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 31 at 3:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded a mutual aid call to Storm Engine Co. #2 Olivia Street Derby to cover their town during a large brush fire. A rescue truck responded.

 

On March 31 at 3:26 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a mutual aid call at Hawthorne Avenue in Derby to assist at a large brush fire. Two brush trucks responded.

 

On April 1 at 11:02 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a brush fire at #710 Bridgeport Avenue. Two engines, a rescue truck, a ladder truck and the tower truck responded.

 

On April 1 at 2:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #462 Fisher Court for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

 

On April 1 at 7:18 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an appliance fire at #167 Wooster Street. There was no fire upon arrival. A problem with the stove caused the call. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On April 2 at 7 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

