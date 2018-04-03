Library notes

On Friday, April 6 the Plumb Memorial Library will open at 10 a.m.

Library Mid-Day Closure: On Thursday, April 19, both libraries will be temporarily closed from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Plumb Memorial Library hours: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2: p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Huntington Branch Library hours: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, April 5 & 12 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursday, April 5 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Sessions run for an entire month.

Show-and- Tell Stories – On Fridays, April 6 & 13 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages three & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

First Friday Book Discussion – On Friday, April 6 at 1 p.m., We Are Water by Wally Lamb will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This novel captures the essence of human experience in unforgettable characters struggling to find hope and redemption in the aftermath of trauma and loss. A Painted House by John Grisham will be the May reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Mother/Daughter Tea Party. – On Monday, April 9 at 5:15 p.m., girls, ages 3-9, and the special women in their lives can listen to a story, make a craft, and enjoy iced tea and snacks. Attendees are encouraged to dress in fancy clothes and bring a tea cup.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans. – On Tuesdays, April 10 & 17 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Shelton Reading Circle – On Tuesday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m., this book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at: 203-925- 1803.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, April 11 & 18 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Air Traffic Control Tower Tour (Waterbury-Oxford Airport) – On Wednesday, April 11 at 1 p.m., patrons, of all ages, are invited to meet Ms. Marissa at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport for a visit to the air traffic control tower. Plus, learn about the Civil Air Patrol and see a small plane up close. Register began March 28.

Plumb Memorial Library

Alphabits – On Thursdays, April 5 & 12 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based story time with a story plus hands-on centers and music fun. No program on April 19.

Life is Art – On Thursday, April 5 & 12 at 6 p.m. join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, April 6 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a special four-week series of Tai Chi workshops for adults, that began on Feb. 9 . Each class begins and ends with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Story Time Yoga for Kids – On Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m., join Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 3-7. This will be a series of classes: April 7 & 21. Register online or call 203-924- 9461. Register once and you will be signed up for all sessions.

Teen Volunteer Orientation – On Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m., new teen volunteers are required to join Mr. Adam as he gives this seminar about volunteering at the library. This orientation counts for two volunteer hours. Meeting will be held in the Teen Room.

Afternoon Tea with Friends & Meeting – On Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m., join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries (FOTSL) with some afternoon tea and join in on the meeting. Open to the public.

MS Support Group – On Monday, April 9 at 2 p.m., regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SWCAPA – On Monday, April 9 at 7 p.m., South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, April 10 & 17 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Knit – On Tuesdays, April 10 & 17 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Movie & Pizza: Ferdinand – On Wednesday, April 11 at 4 p.m., come and enjoy a movie: “Ferdinand” and some free pizza too. All ages welcome to register. Registration Required.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, April 12 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is offering Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration for the four-week session is required. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Safe Sitter Class – On Friday, April 13 at 11 a.m., join Ms. Dee Kopec, of Shelton Youth Services Bureau, for this seminar about safe babysitting practices. The course is for 11-14 year olds and costs $25 which covers their workbook and other supplies. The class runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information or to register contact Dee Kopec at The Shelton Youth Service Bureau at 203-924- 7614 or at [email protected]. This date is filled. However, if interested, additional dates are Friday, July 13 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., or Wednesday, Aug. 15 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.. Call to register for either date. Both meeting dates will be held at Plumb Memorial Library.

Spring Time BINGO – On Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m., celebrate spring through the classic game of B-I- N-G- O. Instead of B1 or N20 we will call Tulips or Ladybugs. All ages welcome to register. Registration Required.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.