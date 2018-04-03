Boys volleyball: Gaels lose to Eagles

The Shelton High boys volleyball team opened its season Tuesday, losing to Trumbull High 3-0.
Leading coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels were Jarrett McCurdy (7 digs, 11 kills), Jordan Peck (2 kills, 3 blocks) and Skyler Kim (13 digs).
