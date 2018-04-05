Girls track and field: Gaelettes look to continue success

The Shelton High girls track team, coming off a Southern Connecticut Conference championship last spring, will strive to run, jump and throw its way to more success this year.

“Our goal is to repeat,” said coach Jason Kymer, adding that tough competition stands to come from Hillhouse of New Haven and Guilford.

“We’re going to compete every meet. We have pretty good depth at throws, sprints and distance. Our captains — Liz Herlihy, Lauren Pawlowski and Kelly Hurd — set the tone every day. We’re well-balanced.”

“Liz is a standout hurdler, who is coming off an indoor track state championship in the 55-meter hurdles. Lauren is a pole vaulter and Kelly is a sprinter.”

Yasmeen Dabiran competes in the shot-put and javelin events.

Shelton boasts a solid group of distance runners, including Heather Garrett, Ali Kenealy, Maeve Sheldon, Amanda LoMonte and Anna Weissenberg.

Top sprinters are Haley Oko and Emma Wadeka.

Hurd said the coaching staff stepped up the training regiment this preseason.

“They put us to work the first day. They’re pushing us really hard this year,” said Hurd, adding that she is hopeful the hard work pays off with another championship.

Shelton was ninth in the Class LL state championships and placed 24th in the State Open in 2017.

The Gaelettes were 11th in this past winter season’s Class LL meet.

Assistant coaches are Scott Snell and Brad Piccirillo, and Kevin Block is a volunteer assistant.

After three meets on the road to begin the season, Shelton will host Amity of Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 24, starting at 3:45 p.m.