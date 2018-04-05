2018 spring leaf collection begins April 23

Leaves will be picked up curbside the week of Monday, April 23 thru Friday, April 27. Leaves in paper bags should be at the curbside on the regular trash collection day. Be sure to keep leaf bags apart from your regular trash. Leaves will be collected in brown paper biodegradable bags only. Bags containing anything other than leaves will not be accepted. (Sticks, Grass Clippings, Dirt, Etc.)

Also, the compost site (for leaves only) on Willoughby Road, next to Elizabeth Shelton School will be open that same week, M-F from 7 am – 2 pm and on Saturday, April 28 from 7 a.m. – 12 noon.

Residents bringing leaves to the Compost Site in containers other than biodegradable paper bags must remove non-conforming containers from the site.

All brush must be brought to the Transfer Station located at 866 River Road, which is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekly.