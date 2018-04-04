Arrest log

Cory Lee Beam, 31, of Shelton was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child, third degree assault, second degree threatening, disorderly conduct on March 31. Beam’s bond was set at $1,000 and appeared in court on April 2.

Tyler Johnson, 28, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer on March 29. Johnson’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Filipe Pereira, 37, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on March 28. Pereira’s bond was set at $495 and appeared in court on April 4.

Jamar Crenshaw, 34, of New Haven was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order on March 27. Crenshaw’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court on March 28.