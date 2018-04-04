Shelton Herald

Arrest log

By Shelton Herald on April 4, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire ·

Cory Lee Beam, 31, of Shelton was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child, third degree assault, second degree threatening, disorderly conduct on March 31. Beam’s bond was set at $1,000 and appeared in court on April 2.

 

Tyler Johnson, 28, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer on March 29. Johnson’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

 

Filipe Pereira, 37, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on March 28. Pereira’s bond was set at $495 and appeared in court on April 4.

 

Jamar Crenshaw, 34, of New Haven was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order on March 27. Crenshaw’s bond was set at $10,000 and appeared in court on March 28.

Related posts:

  1. Fire log
  2. Shelton Police arrest volunteer fireman for arson
  3. Fire log
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Could 2018 SHS graduation take place in Shelton? Next Post Man arrested on additional sexual assault charges
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress