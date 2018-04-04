Man arrested on additional sexual assault charges

Shelton police arrested and are adding sexual assault charges to a man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underaged victim that he met online back in January of this year.

On Wednesday April 4, police arrested and charged Christopher Galvin, 45, of Torrington with second degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and enticing a minor via a computer.

Galvin was processed and charged at the Derby Superior Court and placed on $150,000 bond. He is currently in custody of the department of corrections, according to police.

Galvin was arrested by the Shelton Police Department on Jan. 16 as part of this same investigation, where he was charged with fourth degree sexual assault and second degree harassment.

Galvin is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with the female juvenile victim over an extended period of time. The investigation revealed that Galvin met the juvenile victim online when she was 13.

Shelton Youth Officer Robak applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Galvin based on the investigation. Galvin is scheduled to be arraigned today, April 4 in Derby Superior Court.