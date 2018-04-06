THIS WEEKEND–Trails Work Party

April Work Parties start this Saturday . The trails committee have scheduled some extra trail work parties to make it easier for our high school students to complete their community service requirement, due May 1 .

Spring Break Work Parties for side-hilling the Poet Path/Paugussett:

Saturday, April 7, 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday, April 10, 2:00-5:30 pm

Thursday (raindate), April 12, 2:00 – 5:30 pm

Light or scattered rain or flurries do not cancel, heavy rain does, as does snowcover. Although the weather forecast is not ideal, once you start working you’ll warm up. The task is side-hilling the Poet Path portion of the Paugussett, which is strenuous work. The group need lots of physically capable volunteers to get this task done! And note the later starting times so our students can catch up on their sleep. Volunteers will get dirty. Dress accordingly and bring a snack and drink.

The group will have special tools for side-hilling we’re borrowing from CFPA, including a special fire-fight tool called a McLeod (photo). Help us improve this historic trail, because it’s a real ankle twister right now and especially tough to walk on after the oak leaves fall each year. Side-hilling (aka “benching”) involves leveling out a trail tread by cutting into the uphill side of the trail and pulling the dirt over to the downhill side. Here’s a great clip showing how that’s done on a section of trail that looks very similar to where we’ll be working: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VbSpRbrzyM