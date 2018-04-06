Valley Shakespeare Festival participating in the Great Give

Valley Shakespeare Festival is participating again this year in the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven’s annual nonprofit fundraising event, the Great Give. To celebrate the event and help raise much-needed funds, Valley Shakespeare Festival will hold a special “Pay-What- You-Like” Shakespeare in the Bar performance of “Macbeth” on Tuesday, May 1 at Caloroso Eatery and Bar at 100 Center Street in Shelton.

The Great Give annual raises over a million dollars in matching funds for local nonprofits during its 36-hour marathon event. Funds donated during the event are collected by CFGNH and later distributed with the augmented funds to the nonprofit organizations. Monetary bonus prizes are also awarded throughout the 36 hours so that participating organizations have many opportunities to raise extra cash. Valley Shakespeare Festival hopes its supporters will come to Caloroso for dinner, enjoy the show, and then donate “what they like” online through the CFGNH secure website. VSF staff will be on hand to assist patrons with donations.

The performance of “Macbeth” will be an advance “sneak preview” of their Spring VSF2U Tour which begins in earnest on May 4.

Admission to the event is only $5 per person, and food and beverage service will be available for purchase before and during the performance. Reservations for the event can be made by calling VSF at 203-513-9446. Visit their website at www.vsfestival.org or their Facebook page for more Information. Valley Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to bring free and low cost theater to the communities of the lower Naugatuck Valley.