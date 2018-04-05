A Gentleman in Moscow book discussion

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street, will host Central Connecticut State University English Professor, Aimee Pozorski, Ph.D., on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m., for a book discussion on Amor Towles’ novel, A Gentleman in Moscow.

Trumbull Library Program Coordinator, Jackie Carlino said “Aimee led a past discussion on the novel The Nightingale as well as a discussion on All the Light We Cannot See during a past One Book, One Town programming and our patrons always ask to have her back. A Gentleman in Moscow seemed the perfect book choice for a group discussion — that title is always on hold at our library and so many have already read it. I am looking forward to having Aimee back at the library for another great program!”

At Central Connecticut State University, in addition to teaching English, Professor Pozorski is the Director of English Graduate Studies, Faculty Coordinator for Undergraduate Creative Achievement Program, Co-advisor Sigma Tau Delta, and Advisor of CCSU Chapter of Golden Key International Honour Society. She is also a blogger for the Huffington Post.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested. Visit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197 for more information.