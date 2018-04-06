Center Stage to perform Doubt April 13-29

Center Stage Theatre will close out its 13 season with John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play, Doubt, directed by Gary Scarpa. The production will run from April 13 through April 29 at the Shelton theater.

Set in 1964 as great changes are occurring in the Catholic Church, Doubt tells the story of Father Flynn, a young, popular, progressive priest who is accused of sexual misconduct with an eighth grade boy by Sister Aloysius, the school principal. Sister Aloysius, with only a shred of evidence, builds her case against Father Flynn mainly on a “feeling” she has about him and a conviction to keep children safe from predators. In her mission to take the young priest down, great drama and suspense ensues!

Scarpa added that he has assembled the cast from around the state, featuring Kim Carlson of Woodbridge, Brett Aiello of Wallingford, Noel Ginyard of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Fernandes of Wolcott.

“I couldn’t be more pleased or more excited about our talented cast,” said Scarpa. “Our four actors are ready to bring this powerful story to life on our stage, and I am confident that our audiences will be moved by their thought provoking performance.”

Center Stage is located at 54 Grove Street in Shelton, and Doubt will play Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from April 13th through April 28 with 2 p.m. matinees on April 15, 22, and 29 and a 7 p.m. performance on Thursday, April 26. Adults: $30, Students: $ 15. For tickets call 203-225-6079 or visit www.centerstageshelton.org