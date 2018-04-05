Shelton Herald

Baseball: Shelton rallies to defeat Xavier High

By Bill Bloxsom on April 5, 2018

Shelton High defeated Xavier of Middletown, 4-2, at Riverview Park on Thursday.

Coach Scott Gura’s ball club came back from a 2-0 first-inning deficit with three runs in the fourth and a single tally in the sixth.

“We had good pitching after the first,” Gura said. “Justin Barbato settled in and Xavier only had one base runner after the first. We stress quality at bats and as a team we did that late in the game. When you put the ball in play, anything can happen.”

Shelton took advantage of two Xavier errors to score four unearned runs.

Barbato pitched the first five innings to earn the win.

Justin Hafele came on in the sixth to get the saves.

Matt Hunyadi and Terrence O’Sullivan had two hits each to lead a seven-hit attack.

