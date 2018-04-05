Softball: Gaelettes come back falls short

The Shelton High softball team opened its season with an 11-8 loss to Wolcott High on Thursday.

The Gaelettes fought back from a 10-1 deficit and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I liked the way we came back,” coach Joann Desrouchers said. “We gave up too many walks and then had untimely errors in key spots. We have work to do. But, I told the girls how impressed I was with how they didn’t give up.”

A pair of walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for Wolcott in the first, before Kayla Resto caught a liner and threw to Jenna Bennett at third for a double play.

Another walk loaded the bases, but Sara Rivers notched the first of her six strikeouts to strand three runners.

Shelton traded runs in the second inning with the Eagles out of the Naugatuck Valley League.

With one run across, Bennett field a ball hit to third and got the out with a throw to Hope Komornik at first. Komornik then fired home, where Bryana Heuser made a fine tag to end the inning.

Jill Komornik reached on an infield hit in the Shelton second and later scored on a misplayed ball off the bat of Jackie Turiano.

After Wolcott went on top 2-1 in the third, and with runners on the corners, Turiano saved at least one run with a running catch of a sinking liner in left field.

Wolcott batted around in the fourth to go in front 8-1.

They tacked on a pair in the fifth to make it 10-1.

Sparked by Emily Renkowsky’s one-out triple, the locals drew one run back in the bottom of the fifth. Jenna Bennett batted Rekowsky in.

Shelton scored six times in the sixth inning.

Jill Komornik (fielder’s choice), Turiano (single) and Bennett (sacrifice fly) had RBIs.

When Maggie Carlucci’s pop up was misplayed, another run scored to make it 10-6.

Heuser, who had singled in her first two at-bats, then singled to right field to plate two more.

Wolcott scored in the top of the seventh.

Hope Komornik was robbed of a hit on a a tumbling catch in center field by Sarah Hughes to open the home seventh.

Jill Komornik and Turiano drew walks, but a pair of strikeouts by the Eagles’ Nicole Antonowicz clinched the win.