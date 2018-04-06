Obituary: Martha Donovan Glennon, 101, longtime Shelton resident

Martha Donovan Glennon, age 101, was granted rest on April 1, 2018 at her family homestead of seven generations, at 1 Donovan Lane in Shelton.

She was predeceased by her husband James J. Glennon, her brothers Stephen F. Donovan and John J. Donovan Jr., (who died in WWII) and her sister Dorothea Donovan Gamble and a nephew John D. Gamble.

She is survived by her sister Geraldine Donovan Murray, nephews George Gamble, Jack Donovan, Edward Donovan Stephen Donovan Jr., and nieces Celeste Donovan Beattie, Kerry Ann Murray Hunter and Denise Murray Boyle.

Born in Shelton on Feb. 27, 1917, Martha was the daughter of the late Judge of Probate John J. Sullivan and Anna Munster Donovan. Her career in education spanned 38 years, at first in a one room schoolhouse in Oxford, then in the Shelton School System, then as a special education teacher, and finally as principal at Woodmont Elementary School as well as The Fort Trumbull Beach Elementary School in Milford.

A member of the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America, Martha was involved in community services such as the American Red Cross, the March of Dimes, and local political parties. She was an avid reader, gardener and traveler, and enjoyed dining at elegant restaurants.

A private celebration of her life will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT 06484.

The family extends special thanks to Martha’s caregivers Maria and Barbara for the loving, compassionate care they provided Martha. The family also extends special thanks to George Gamble, Jack Donovan and Kerry Ann Hunter for their loyalty, dedication and support.

The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements, (www.jenkinskingfh.com).