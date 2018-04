The Shelton High boys volleyball team lost to Daniel Hand, 3-2, on Friday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels won the first two sets, 25-10, 28-26.

The Tigers from Madison rallied back to win 27-25, 26-24, 16-14.

Shelton’s Jordan Peck had nine kills, six blocks and two aces.

Skyler Kim had 24 digs, three aces and a kill.

Alex DeMoura had 10 digs and a kill.

Daniel Hand was led by Erik Lazor (13 kills), Matt Sweeney (11 kills) and Mike Card (39 assists).