Baseball: Shelton steps out of league to defeat Warde

The Shelton Gaels earned their second win of the season by defeating the Fairfield Warde Mustangs, 12-6, on Saturday.

The non-league win improves Shelton to 2-0.

Matt Hunyadi led the Gaels, going 4-for-5 and four RBIs.

Fellow captain Will Ciccone went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Arlind Hima, in his first varsity game, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Colin St. Pierre and Joe Romano also added hits for Shelton.

“In two games, he has six or seven hits already,” Gura said of Hunyadi. “We use the analogy that he’s seeing a beach ball right now. He’s locked in. He’s having great at bats. He’s worked in the offseason to get a lot better with his swing.”

Ciccone and Justin Hafele both struggled for Shelton, before Jafar Vohra saved the day with 3.3 scoreless innings in relief.

“My philosophy has always been win the game in front of you,” Gura said. “Jafar was going to be our starting pitcher on Monday. Unfortunately, Will (Ciccone) struggled. Then we put in Hafele and unfortunately Justin had some control issues today too.

“So before we took it any further….We decided if we stick around and have a puncher’s chance. Jafar did an excellent job of settling down and keeping them where they were.”

Christian Hardiman led the Mustangs with two RBIs.

Ryan Donnelly, Alex Steele and Zach McKay each had two hits.

Anthony Espinoza and Lawrence Saladan each added RBIs for Warde.