Boys lacrosse: Gaels lose opener to Masuk Panthers

By Andy Hutchison on April 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Tyler Pjatak brings the ball up field. — Andy Hutchison photo

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team lost to Masuk High, 9-7, in Monroe on Saturday.

Things started out great for Shelton in its season-opening out-of-conference game.

The Gaels seized a 3-0 lead after one quarter of play, only to see the Panthers turn the tables in the second quarter to make it a 3-3 game at halftime.

Masuk improved to 1-2; Shelton had earlier games rescheduled because of weather.

Shelton’s Casey Brennan scored a hat-trick to lead the offense.

Nick Pagliuso, Nick Pavone, Jake Oddo and Cole Krajcsik also scored.

Connor Greene had an assist.

Faceoff man Tyler Pjatak and Jack Carr had four and three ground ball pickups, respectively.

Shelton goaltender Isaiah DeLoatch made three saves, and Dashel Kline stopped two shots.

The Gaels were hurt by penalties, eight of them overall, including four in the final quarter.

Masuk led 6-5 to start the fourth. Shelton evened the score on a goal by Brennan early in the fourth, tying the score, but the Panthers got the next three.

Masuk goaltender Chris Tillotson made 11 saves, including a few late in regulation to stymie Shelton’s comeback attempt.

