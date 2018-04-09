Police investigate fatal River Road crash

Shelton Police responded to River Road Sunday night on a report of a serious motor vehicle crash Sunday night that left two people dead.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a Mini Cooper was traveling southbound on River Road when it crashed into a Saturn traveling northbound on River Road.

Lt. Robert Kozlowsky of the Shelton police stated that there were four occupants in the Mini Cooper and three occupants in the Saturn. Kozlowsky confirmed that there was a third “non-contact vehicle” involved in the crash as well.

Police have identified the vehicle and the driver of the non-contact vehicle. Shalymar Herrera, 18, of West Haven was pronounced deceased. Briana Torres-Carter, 23, of Bridgeport, who was pregnant, was also pronounced dead. Both were passengers in the Mini Cooper that was being operated by Lawrence Carter, 19, of Bridgeport.

Lawrence Carter is currently in the hospital in critical condition. Also in the Mini Cooper was Jessie Abrams,19, of Bridgeport. Abrams is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Saturn, Caitlin Kalafus, 25, of Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital. The two passengers in the Saturn were Carly Kalafus, 22, of PA and Paul Valleau, 26, also of PA. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident. No enforcement action has been taken at this time. Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.