Shelton Herald

Shelton gymnasts excel at Invitational

By Shelton Herald on April 9, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team competed at The Tri-State Invitational hosted by Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y had over 330 gymnasts compete with seven YMCA’s.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with numerous all-around and individual events champions.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Level 4 gymnasts dominated.

Chantel Cadet of Shelton dominated in the age 11 division, placing first on floor (8.9) and first in all-around (35.250).

Trumbull placed second as a team.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Optional level 6 and 7 gymnasts all placed.

In Level 6, Amy Naylor of Shelton dominated in the 12-13 year division.

Naylor came out as Tri-State champion in the all-around (36.3), as well as on vault (9.2) and beam (9.0).

In the Xcel Gold division, Julia Prancuk of Shelton placed first on floor (9.2) in the 9-11 division.

Trumbull placed second as a team.

Related posts:

  1. Gymnastics: Yearsley first in all-around
  2. Boys volleyball: Gaels punch ticket to SCC final
  3. SCC gymnastics championship results
  4. Youth soccer: Shelton FC Cup champions

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Police investigate fatal River Road crash Next Post Obituary: Irene Gemery Rice
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress