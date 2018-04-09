Shelton gymnasts excel at Invitational

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team competed at The Tri-State Invitational hosted by Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y had over 330 gymnasts compete with seven YMCA’s.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with numerous all-around and individual events champions.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Level 4 gymnasts dominated.

Chantel Cadet of Shelton dominated in the age 11 division, placing first on floor (8.9) and first in all-around (35.250).

Trumbull placed second as a team.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Optional level 6 and 7 gymnasts all placed.

In Level 6, Amy Naylor of Shelton dominated in the 12-13 year division.

Naylor came out as Tri-State champion in the all-around (36.3), as well as on vault (9.2) and beam (9.0).

In the Xcel Gold division, Julia Prancuk of Shelton placed first on floor (9.2) in the 9-11 division.

Trumbull placed second as a team.