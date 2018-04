Irene Gemery Rice, 98, of Sidney, Maine, passed away on the 4th day of April 2018, just weeks short of her 99th birthday.

She was born on May 16, 1919, in Shelton, Connecticut.

Irene was the third of four children, and the only girl, born to John Gemery and Mary Benco Gemery.

Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care handled arrangements.