Connecticut, national gas prices remain flat compared to last week

By HAN Network on April 9, 2018 in Regional ·

Today (April 9), the statewide average of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $2.74, the same as it was last week. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.29 cents higher.

A similar situation is playing out nationally where average prices are also flat compared to the previous week. Today, the national average registers $2.66 the same as it was last week. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.35 cents higher.

As last week, higher crude oil prices and the seasonal switch to summer blends are pushing the price up the price at the pump. Prices are likely to increase as the weather warms, inventories drop, and demand rises, says Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s six regional areas as follows:

  • Greater Bridgeport $2.81
  • Lower Fairfield County $2.83
  • New Haven/Meriden $2.72
  • Greater Hartford $2.71    
  • New London/Norwich $2.78
  • Windham/Middlesex $2.73
  • Statewide average $2.74

Today, Arkansas and Missouri register the lowest average per-gallon prices in the nation at $2.38 and $2.39, respectively. Hawaii and California lead the pack with highest prices at $2.39 and $2.38, respective. Connecticut remains at the 12th spot with highest prices in the nation.

